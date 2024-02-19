The missing woman named Rebecca was reported missing from her home in Hull on Wednesday, February 14, a Humberside Police spokesperson said.

She has links to York and the Lake District, they added.

Rebecca was last seen on Sunday, February 4, in the Clough Road area of Hull.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with shoulder length red hair and has an Essex accent. She also has a tattoo on her left hand a heart tattoo on her right arm.

“If you have seen Rebecca or know where she is please contact us on 101 quoting log 198 of 14 February,” the spokesperson said.