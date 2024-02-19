Jim Pigott has re-applied to build the homes on the 0.5ha site on Sheriff Hutton Road after City of York Council turned down the scheme last August.

Pigotts Autoparts closed last June after 50 years, but a new venture Pepper’s Autoparts, whose managing director is registered as Katharine Patricia Bolton, now operates from the site.

The council said it refused the housing development saying this was because the site was unsustainable, as it lacked public transport, it would take employment land and the application lacked reports on wildlife habitats.

However, the new application says these matters are now addressed, and the site is just a 15 minute walk from Stensall village. A nearby caravan also features elderly people who also walk a similar distance to the village. There are also plans for better public transport nearby from the proposed Haxby Station. Housing use would also generate fewer journeys than scrapyard use.

The application also says that though the council considers the site to be greenbelt, it is a brownfield site and the homes would have less impact than having vehicles stacked high in a breakers yard that features much hardstanding. The design of the planned homes are also ‘reflective of a farmstead’ and akin to the nearby High Roans Farmhouse development.

The application added the scheme for 1 one-bed, 2 two-bed and three homes of four beds of more would help York with its ‘poor delivery’ of housing, with a design more compatible to the area. Therefore, the presumption of sustainable development applies, the benefits outweigh the negatives and the revised scheme, should be approved.