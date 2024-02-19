The county's police force say it happened at about 8.40pm on Saturday, February 3 in Albert Street in Harrogate.

A police spokesperson said: "The victim who was in his car at the time of the offence was approached by a man who verbally and physically assaulted him.

"We are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers are appealing for information from a group of women who were in Albert Street at the time of the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email michelle.telford@northyorkshire.police.uk."

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Michelle Telford If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240020928.