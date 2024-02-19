Other stolen items included a large vice and tools – including spanners and wrenches – after thieves struck at the property in Brokes Lane, in Brokes near Richmond.

Police say the incident happened at some point between mid-January and Saturday, February 17.

“The offenders have attempted to break into a property but were unsuccessful. However, they were able to force entry to a workshop and steal a number of tools including spanners, wrenches, a large vice and a chainsaw,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Officers urge anyone with information about the burglary to contact North Yorkshire Police.

“In particular, officers are appealing for any suspicious activity that may of been seen in the area during the time frame,” the spokesperson added.

How to report information

Anyone with information that could help officers should email james.bowie@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for James Bowie.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240029498 when passing information.