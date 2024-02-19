On Saturday afternoon, thousands of visitors, shoppers and local residents lined the streets to see the traditional Viking march with more than 300 marchers taking part.

After they had passed, 18 crew members and helpers from McDonald’s restaurants in York run by franchisee John Atherton got out their litter pickers and patrolled along the route including St Helen’s Square, Parliament Street and Coppergate Centre.

They collected 10 bags of rubbish from the streets.

McDonald's litter pickers on Tower Street (Image: McDonald's)

Mr Atherton, who organised the litter picking, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my fantastic team for giving their time to take part in a post-event litter pick for the Jorvik Viking Festival.

“We take our responsibility towards litter very seriously, as well as being a good neighbour in the local community, so it’s great to be able to offer our support at such an important event – particularly this year as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK.”

The litter pick was part of McDonald’s ongoing litter pick campaign.

As well as those watching the march of 300 to 350 Viking warriors, women and children, the route through the city centre was busy with shoppers and tourists on Saturday.