North Yorkshire Police say officers are trying to trace the next of kin of Colin Coulson from Pickering.

A force spokesman said: "We're asking for the public’s help to locate family members of a Pickering man who has sadly died.

"Mr Coulson, who was 80-years-old died on Friday. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

"We're now looking to identify any next of kin.

"If you can help us, please contact Su Gregson at the Coroners Officer on 01609 643167."