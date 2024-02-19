Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and information after a burglary at a home in North Yorkshire.
Thieves struck at the property in the Holden Gardens estate – between Selby and Thorpe Willougby – between 3pm on Thursday, February 15, and 8.30am on Saturday, February 17, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Police urge anyone with information to get in touch with the force.
“Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has captured the incident on ring doorbell or CCTV,” the force spokesperson said.
How to report information
Anyone with information that could help officers should email emily.blackwell@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101 and ask for Emily Blackwell.
If you want to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240029520 when passing information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article