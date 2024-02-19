Thieves struck at the property in the Holden Gardens estate – between Selby and Thorpe Willougby – between 3pm on Thursday, February 15, and 8.30am on Saturday, February 17, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Police urge anyone with information to get in touch with the force.

“Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has captured the incident on ring doorbell or CCTV,” the force spokesperson said.

How to report information

Anyone with information that could help officers should email emily.blackwell@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101 and ask for Emily Blackwell.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240029520 when passing information.