The fresh application replaces plans for 85 homes on the 1.38ha Ordnance Lane site, which had been approved by the former Liberal-Democrat-led council in June 2022.

The current Labour-led City of York Council says the new scheme meets its ambitions for 100 per cent affordable housing in the scheme. The approved project was for 40 per cent affordable and 60 per cent market sale.

The new scheme also features fewer 4-5 bed homes than in the approved project and more 1-2 bed homes, which the city council says better reflects public needs.

READ MORE:

It also promises more green space.

The 90 new-build homes are all designed to meet Passivhaus standards. This will reduce residents’ heating and cooling requirements by 75% when compared with average new builds.

The 11 new homes in the Victorian married quarters building will be refurbished and retrofitted to a high environmental standard. Other buildings on the site will be demolished for the new-builds, despite calls for the 'heritage' buildings to be saved.

The application says renewable energy will be generated on site using, for example, photovoltaic roof panels. Low-energy heating measures in the homes will include air source heat pumps. All help to reduce carbon footprint and residents’ energy bills.

Across the development, wildlife and urban garden plots will help drainage and reduce overheating risks expected from climate change.

At least 145 new trees - including fruiting varieties – will be planted and four existing mature trees will be kept. Residents will also be given planters and growing spaces on balconies and in shared gardens where they can meet and help build a thriving community.

Work to clear the site and prepare the land to build on will start this Spring, with construction work starting late in the year, subjection to planning approval, with the homes completed in 2026.

Cllr Michael Pavlovic, Executive Member for Housing, said: “These revised plans meet our commitment to give more residents access to high-quality, affordable housing which supports good health and our climate change ambitions across the city.

“The original site proposals, co-designed with local residents, won the National Housing Design Award 2023. We hope you will continue your involvement and help us build a thriving new community by commenting on these plans before the end of March.”

Cllr Jenny Kent, Executive Member for Environment, said: “All the homes on this exciting site will be zero-carbon in use. Residents’ low energy needs for heating, hot water and lighting will be met on site by renewable energy generation measures such as solar panels.

“The new plans propose wide and car-free shared routes to connect with the wider neighbourhood. Increased cycle and cargo bike parking spaces will help promote healthier, cleaner and more affordable travel choices at this well-connected site.

“Increased green space will help on-site drainage and create places to grow food, play outdoors and help build the community.”

To view the application, go to: www.york.gov.uk/planningportal