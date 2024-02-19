Now, 184 items from OSR Medical of Marston Business Park, Tockwith, are up for sale by auction.

Asset advisory firm Walker Singleton, which is hosting the online auction, has invited bids on the company’s ambulance fleet, medical equipment, stock and operational equipment.

These include defibrillators, ECG monitors, resuscitation manikins and a range of cannulas, catheters, sanitisers and dressings. All of the lots can be viewed online here.

Interested parties can bid for products online now until the auction closes from 12pm on Thursday, February 22. Viewings on the lots are by appointment only.

Walker Singleton director, Dan Hey, said: "As an independent ambulance service provider, OSR Medical were committed to providing the highest of services via their clinically qualified team, ambulance fleet and medical equipment.

“The wide range of equipment and stock available will appeal to a multitude of buyers, from other service providers to medical professionals and training centres.”

For further information on the online auction and to view the lots, search ‘Walker Singleton medical supplies and equipment auction’.