Work on the permanent protective measures has been completed in Blake Street.

The sliding bollards have been installed outside Clarksons menswear.

Blake Street was closed to vehicles for just under six weeks during the work.

Parts of the pavements on either side of the street were closed while the bollards were installed.

Blake Street during the work (Image: Dylan Connell)

As The Press reported, traders in Blake Street said the work would impact their businesses.

Andrew Hannan, Clarksons menswear owner, told The Press the work came at a quiet time of year for the business.

“It’s a quiet time of year so we’re not blaming everything on those barriers going up. But it’s not going to help the matter by any means,” he said.

Andrew Hannan, Clarksons menswear owner, next to the work in Blake Street (Image: Dylan Connell)

Speaking just after the work started, Mr Hannan explained that he felt footfall would “go down very heavily”.

Jonathon Webster, manager at Mannion and Co bistro in Blake Street, said he closed his business for five days when the work started because potential customers had very limited access during the work.

Jonathon Webster, inset, and the hoarding outside Mannion and Co (Image: Newsquest)

The council apologised for any inconvenience caused and said all affected businesses and residents were contacted about the works at the end of 2023.

Mr Webster said a council representative visited the bistro before the works started and told him that during the first part, access to the Mannion customer entrance would be possible from both the left and right-hand side of the door.

Blake Street during the work (Image: Dylan Connell)

The Press went to Blake Street on Sunday, January 15 and Thursday, January 18 and saw that pavement access to the premises was only from the junction of Blake Street and Duncombe Place.

James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning at City of York Council, said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this work creates.

Blake Street back open with the anti-terrorism bollards in place (Image: Dylan Connell)

“All affected businesses and residents were contacted about this at the end of last year, ahead of works starting on January 8.

“This included speaking to businesses and residents directly about their access and delivery requirement, hand-delivering letters, issuing press releases, as well as putting prominent ‘businesses open as usual’ notices on Blake Street.”

Where else are anti-terror bollards being installed?

City of York Council’s scheme to protect York from ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’ has entered its final phase.

The next work will see the junction of Parliament Street and High Ousegate close to traffic as sliding bollards are installed alongside the fixed bollards already fitted, a council spokesperson previously said.

Alternative access will be via Goodramgate and access on the footways will be largely unaffected, they added.

The spokesperson said staff will be on site to help with access for deliveries.

“The contractor’s public liaison officer is visiting all businesses to discuss their access needs and will follow this up with further contact the week before work starts,” they said.