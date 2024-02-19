Humberside Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged after they received reports of a burglary in Beverley during the early hours of Sunday morning (February 18).

Kami Tuvotu, of Finkle Street in Richmond, has been charged with burglary and attempt burglary.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (February 19).

A police spokesman said: "It is believed that at around 2.55am a man gained entry to a property on Seven Coroners Lane before reportedly assaulting the resident.

"The victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious facial injuries which are not thought to be life changing."