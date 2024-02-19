The Independent Remuneration Panel (IRP) has recommended that councillors receive a basic annual allowance of £11,392 backdated to May 2023, up from £11,282.

But the proposal comes as the council's Labour-run administration seeks to make a string of cuts to services, as it attempts to plug a £40 million black hole in the council’s finances over the next four years.

Proposed measures include householders having to pay £46.50 per bin per year for green bins to be emptied, a cut in funding for Explore York’s library services, and city-wide review of personal care and support.

The IRP recommends that councillors who have special responsibilities will also receive a pay rise on their special responsibility allowance.

For example, executive members of the council will receive £20,506 – up from £20,307 – on top of their basic allowance.

The leader of the City of York Council, Cllr Claire Douglas, will now receive £45,568.

The total current budget for member’s allowances is £786,000 per annum.

If the panel’s recommendations are accepted at full council on February 22, the budget will need to increase to around £793,000 per annum.

Cllr Douglas said: “The council has convened a panel of independent people working or living in York to carry out the process of reviewing councillors’ allowances.

“Under York’s arrangements for allowances, this is a legal requirement every four years.

“The panel’s recommendations have just been published and all councillors will debate and vote on these proposals at the council’s 2024-25 budget setting meeting next week”.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition group, said: “All previous IRPs have been done truly cross-party.

“It is extremely disappointing that Labour has not discussed this with other groups and has decided to try and slip this out with the budget papers.

“This is yet another example of their high-handed, arrogant approach to governing.

“This administration is becoming increasingly insular with their failure to consult on any of the major changes they are making within the budget.

“We call on the Labour administration to start to engage with opposition councillors and residents.”