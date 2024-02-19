The square will be the first piece of public realm for the massive York Central development which is set to transform the city.

City of York Planning Committee has granted reserved matters planning approval for the square which will link the western entrance of York railway station to the front of the National Railway Museum.

Sarah Czarnecki, president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is a most welcome milestone for the York Central development and the latest step in transforming our city centre for the better.

“York Central will create thousands of jobs are bring investment and housing into the city."

The leading York businesswoman added: “I welcome City of York Council’s decision to back this crucial development and look forward to seeing it become a reality.”

Plans for the Square at the York Central development were submitted for approval by Homes England and Network Rail Limited on behalf of the York Central Partnership at the end of July 2023.

The granting of planning permission for the Square earlier this month is the latest positive step at York Central.

It follows on from the announcement of McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate as preferred developer partner in December, coupled with the submission of a reserved matters planning application for the Government Property Agency for a proposed Government Hub.

York Central is one of the largest city centre brownfield regeneration sites in the country, with £135m public sector funding already secured to build key upfront infrastructure.

Infrastructure work began in Summer 2022 to build over 2km of new roads plus public footpaths and cycle ways, as well as new utilities and two new bridges over the East Coast mainline.

It will also provide up to 2,500 homes, at least 20 per cent of which will be affordable, create over 1 million sq. ft. of commercial space for offices, retail and leisure and provide a significant boost for the local economy with potential to create up to 6,000 jobs.