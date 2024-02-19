To mark the occasion and the end of a 25-mile detour for many guests to access the estate, half price membership amid other offers are available.

The recent investment saw nine holes being redesigned to create challenging new layouts and the introduction of several new water hazards, enhancing the course's appeal to golfers of all levels. Drainage improvements have been made, a new putting green and bunkers added, and there are ten more electric buggies to enable golfers to get around.

READ MORE:

In addition, the new Bunkers building promises 11 bedrooms, a sports bar and restaurant featuring four large screens showing sports events year-round, a golf shop, private function room, an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and BBQ, and large terrace facilities off the first tee.

The re-opening of the toll bridge over the River Ure between Little Ouseburn and Aldwark comes as a further £25million is being spent at the resort. This includes the launch of Chartwell, a fine dining restaurant, this spring, and the introduction of a new spa and additional bedrooms in 2025.

Christophe Gitton, Estate Director at Aldwark Manor Estate, said: “We are thrilled to finally be able to open the golf course for its first full season since the redesign and introduction of our fabulous Bunkers venue.

“In fact, this will be our first full season since before the pandemic, so it’s a real reason for us to celebrate. The course seamlessly integrates natural beauty, challenge, and luxury and we can’t wait for guests to experience it.

“The new season coinciding with the reopening of the toll bridge is fantastic news and will immediately improve access for our guests and members. The enhancements made represent our ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our guests, both golfers and non-golfers.”

"We are excited to celebrate the reopening of the bridge and welcome golfers back to experience everything Aldwark Manor Estate has to offer," Christophe continued.

“And with our special half-price membership offer, there has never been a better time to join us for a round of golf and experience the beauty and challenge of our course first-hand."

The par 70 course spans 5,922 yards along the picturesque River Ure.

Seven days a week membership starts at £890 for 12 months, which is currently discounted to £445 with the half price relaunch offer if you book before the end of April. Other membership deals are available.

Visit www.aldwarkmanorestate.co.uk/golf for more information.