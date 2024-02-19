A BURGLAR has struck in a North Yorkshire town.
The county’s police force say the burglary happened on Saturday night (February 17) in Stepney Road in Scarborough, near to the junction with Box Hill sometime between 6.30pm and 7.15pm.
A force spokesman said: “To assist with the investigation, we are wanting to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything suspicious, or anyone travelling through the area who may have dash or cycle-cam.
“We are also appealing to anyone in the area who may have CCTV at their property, and haven’t already spoken to officers, to please get in touch.
“If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 12240029848.
“You can also provide anonymous feedback to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
