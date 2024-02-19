North Yorkshire Police say that overnight on Friday (February 16) thieves broke into a number of vehicles stealing property in Fifth Avenue, Sixth Avenue, East Parade, Heworth Hall Drive and Chestnut Avenue in Heworth.

A police spokesman said: “No particular make or models were targeted with Vauxhalls, Citroens, and Peugeots being the main ones.

“Please be aware that these crimes are being committed in the area and to be vigilant .

“We are asking that if you have CCTV in these streets that you can see if anything has been captured.

“If you have any information on who is committing these crimes then please get in touch and quote 12240029667. You can also report things anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at https://orlo.uk/6ExhO”