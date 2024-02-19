THIEVES have targeted vehicles in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say that overnight on Friday (February 16) thieves broke into a number of vehicles stealing property in Fifth Avenue, Sixth Avenue, East Parade, Heworth Hall Drive and Chestnut Avenue in Heworth.
A police spokesman said: “No particular make or models were targeted with Vauxhalls, Citroens, and Peugeots being the main ones.
“Please be aware that these crimes are being committed in the area and to be vigilant .
“We are asking that if you have CCTV in these streets that you can see if anything has been captured.
“If you have any information on who is committing these crimes then please get in touch and quote 12240029667. You can also report things anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at https://orlo.uk/6ExhO”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article