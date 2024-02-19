North Yorkshire Police say that while on motorcycle patrol yesterday afternoon (Sunday), PC Simpson spotted a Land Rover Freelander driving in Scarborough and initial checks showed that there wasn't a valid insurance policy in place. Further investigation identified that the insurance policy expired in mid December last year.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was unable to produce a certificate of insurance.

This resulted in the driver being reported for the offence of driving a motor vehicle on a road without insurance.

The vehicle was also recovered.

PC Simpson said: "It's a drivers responsibility for ensuring that all the documents are up to date for the vehicle they drive. Take time to check your paperwork and update your contact details if you are expecting reminders."