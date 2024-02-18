They are highlighting 10 ways members of the public can beat the thieves who have been targeting cars in the north of the city.

The city's police Facebook page warns: “In recent days there has been an increase in vehicles being broken into overnight around Heworth.”

The Facebook post directs readers to the force’s guidance for vehicle owners which gives the following advice: 1) Always lock your car when leaving it, even when just popping into your house for a couple of minutes.

2) Close windows and sun roofs when leaving the car to prevent thieves “fishing” for items inside with devices such as a bent coat hanger.

3) Secure number plates with tamper-resistant screws.

4) Fit locking anti-tamper wheel nuts to secure alloy wheels.

5) Secure anything on the outside of the vehicle on racks on roof and tailgates, in holiday top boxes or in tool chests.

6) Take valuables such as wallets, cards, wallets with you. Don’t leave them in the car.

7) Hide electrical and other items and leave no clues, including hiding sat nav mounts or cables.

8) Don’t leave tools in vehicles overnight and if you can’t avoid that, make sure they are marked with your name/company name and address.

9) Park in well-lit and busier areas and if possible in well-lit and staffed car parks or car parks with a Park Mark safer parking award.

10) Take vehicle documents with you. Don’t leave them in the car.