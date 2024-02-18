He drew up in a stagecoach pulled by four black horses and after declaring the bridge officially open, drove across it sounding a post horn.

The bridge was first opened in 1772, during the stagecoach era, and is now 250 years old.

It was closed in April last year for a major refurbishment and reopened this weekend.

It is the only bridge over the River Ouse north of York and to get from one side to the other without using the bridge requires a detour of at least 20 miles.