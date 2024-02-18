Flares soared into the sky, battle was joined and the Norse Gods walked the earth in The Realms of Yggdrasil, a retelling of Viking mythology.

It began before Creation and finished after Ragnarok, the Norse version of the end of the world.

About 1,500 people of all ages watched as the tree in the centre of the Eye of York was transformed into Yggdrasil, the Norse Tree of Life.

The tree in the Eye of York as Yggdrasil (Image: Newsquest)

It assumed a female voice, and assisted by a large cast on the ground, took the audience through the at times bloody mythology of the Norse people.

Central themes were the pursuit of knowledge, including by the Norse god Odin and the Norns, who are similar in some ways to the Greek Fates; and mischief, particularly through the actions of the Norse half-bred god Loki.

Earlier in the day the same venue next to Clifford's Tower had been the scene of Viking battles.

The Met Office had originally forecast heavy rain at the time of the evening finale, but though rain did fall after the warriors had departed, it ceased before the night spectacular began.

“Fire dragons” or men wielding fire sticks, entertained the crowds before the main act, using the fire sticks in a form of light sabre duelling, whirling two at a time in circles or causing them to flare.

They were accompanied by musicians.

The main act included flashing lights, theatrical smoke, music, and a stilt-walker dressed as a giant. There were fights, including Ragnarok which killed off almost the entire cast apart from the tree.

It ended on a hopeful note with a surviving man and woman.

The festival is run by York Archaeological Trust which owns Jorvik Viking Centre.