Aldwark Toll Bridge over the River Ouse is the only bridge between York and Boroughbridge. It was first opened in 1772.

It has been closed for 10 months for repairs, forcing cars, pedestrians and cyclists to make lengthy detours to get from one side of the river to the other.

Among those who use it daily are schoolchildren living on the east side of the river, whose school is on the west side of the river in Great Ouseburn.

While the bridge was closed the only way of getting from one side of the river to the other was a 22-mile journey via the York Outer Ring Road Ouse Bridge or a 20-mile journey via Boroughbridge and its River Ure bridge.

The York diversion (Image: Google Maps)

Those travelling via Boroughbridge also had to cross the River Swale near Brafferton which joins the River Ure south of Boroughbridge to form the River Ouse.

The Boroughbridge diversion route (Image: Google Maps)

The schoolchildren have been using the detour journey twice a day every day since last October.

A post horn sounded as Aldwark Toll Bridge owner, Alex Bell, rode up to the bridge in a stagecoach drawn by four black horses.

He descended to ground level to say “I declare the bridge reopen” as he cut a ribbon strung across the carriageway.

The reopening of Aldwark Toll Bridge (Image: Newsquest)

Having cleared the way, he then got back onto the stagecoach to ride across the bridge and return.

Watch him ride towards his bridge.

So much traffic is now using the bridge that a small queue of cars waiting to cross had formed by the time he got back to the west bank and the toll booth.

Several cyclists and pedestrians were also using the bridge.

The bridge had originally been scheduled to reopen in October, but was delayed by what Mr Bell described as difficult operational conditions, including flooding and frost and engineering complications.

It has had a complete refurbishment with a completely new deck and the stanchions which support it have been given a thorough check and been repainted.

Aldwark Toll Bridge (Image: Newsquest)

It is due to have a traffic control system put in place as the approaches to the bridge are narrow and cars cannot pass on the bridge.

On Saturday, immediately after the official reopening, a traffic jam developed on the west bank approach when a cyclist stayed in the middle of the deck’s carriageway at the western end after taking photos, preventing two cars from crossing west to east before three cars came over from the east bank believing the way to be clear.

Those using the bridge on Saturday said it felt much sturdier than before.

Tolls remain as they were before the closure at 40p for cars, £1 for larger vehicles and free for pedestrians and cyclists. Cheaper tickets can be bought online in books of 50.

There is a 7.5 tonne weight restriction on the bridge. When first built, it replaced a ferry.