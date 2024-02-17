This afternoon battle was joined at the Eye of York by the Ravens (Vikings) and the Wolves (Britons).

It was preceded by the traditional Viking march through the city centre with Viking maidens, wives and children joining their warrior fathers, husbands, sons and grandsons behind the Viking musicians.

Viking warriors (Image: Newsquest)

Viking women during the march (Image: Newsquest)

The sell-out crowd at the Eye of York, many of which had travelled long distances to York to see the spectacle and enjoy the Festival, voted the event a success, as did the re-enactors for whom it marks the beginning of the Viking season.

“It’s a brilliant chance to enjoy ourselves and get out to meet up with old friends,” said Ennyhy Ulkelwif of the “Noisy Viking Family” of three generations who had travelled with her parents from Fife for the occasion.

Her husband Ulkel Dolfinnrson was one of the warriors and she and their two young children Tomas and Finn watched from the sidelines after all the family had taken part in the march through the city centre, along Parliament Street, past Jorvik Viking Centre and Coppergate Centre to the Eye of York.

The Noisy Viking family (Image: Newsquest)

Crowds lined the route to see the costumes and enjoy the spectacle.

All the spectators The Press spoke to said they would return in future years. One group was from Wales, another from Stoke-on-Trent and another from Doncaster.

But some spectators were disappointed with the week-long encampment and stalls in the city centre, which they said were not as many as in previous years.

The afternoon event at the Eye of York began with the two teams Ravens and Wolves competing in games including a best of three Viking form of tug of war.

A Viking form of tug of war (Image: Newsquest)

The Viking Games also included battles between small groups of warriors.

They were then joined by more than 100 marchers and the green area was filled with warriors armed with spears, swords and shields.

All the re-enactors had to pass qualifying courses before competing in how to stage battles safely.

Crowds cheered them on from behind barriers including from the steps of York Crown Court. The rooftop walk facing the Eye was lined with visitors to English Heritage’s Clifford’s Tower enjoying the spectacle from on high.

Spectators on Clifford's Tower (Image: Newsquest)

Rain is threatening to put a dampener on this evening's grand finale of The Realms of Yggdrasil, a story-telling extravaganza again at the Eye of York, which, like the battle, is sold-out.