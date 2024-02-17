The clash of battle sounded on the Eye of York this afternoon as the 2024 Jorvik Viking Festival reaches its climax.
While most of the Viking warriors were marching through the city centre, picked teams of warriors fought next to Clifford's Tower.
Watch part of the fight that preceded the big set piece battle.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel