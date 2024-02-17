Rail passengers between York and London face four days of disruption caused by major engineering works.
LNER is running a special amended timetable.
Its trains will only run as far south as Peterborough or Grantham.
Passengers travelling further will have to take a replacement bus service from Peterborough to Bedford, where their journey will continue via East Midlands Railway or Thameslink services to London St Pancras.
Passengers making the journey from London to York will have to do the same in reverse.
LNER says its tickets will be valid on the other two railways between Bedford and London.
The York-based company is warning that the diversion will mean travel time between York and London will be extended and that the replacement bus services are likely to be busy.
The engineering work starts today and continues through until Tuesday. Normal service is expected to resume on Wednesday.
Passengers are advised to check train times before travelling.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here