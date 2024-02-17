LNER is running a special amended timetable.

Its trains will only run as far south as Peterborough or Grantham.

Passengers travelling further will have to take a replacement bus service from Peterborough to Bedford, where their journey will continue via East Midlands Railway or Thameslink services to London St Pancras.

Passengers making the journey from London to York will have to do the same in reverse.

LNER says its tickets will be valid on the other two railways between Bedford and London.

The York-based company is warning that the diversion will mean travel time between York and London will be extended and that the replacement bus services are likely to be busy.

The engineering work starts today and continues through until Tuesday. Normal service is expected to resume on Wednesday.

Passengers are advised to check train times before travelling.