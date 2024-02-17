The Met Office has issued a 27-hour yellow alert for York and North Yorkshire starting this afternoon.
The alert begins at 3pm today and finishes at 6pm tomorrow evening and covers the whole of England.
The Met Office is forecasting a belt of heavy rain crossing the country from west to east reaching York in the early evening.
Rain is likely to continue overnight in North Yorkshire and York but clear tomorrow morning.
The Met Office is forecasting showers for the rest of Sunday in various parts of the country.
The Environment Agency is expecting the rain to raise the level of the River Ouse in York from tomorrow afternoon and its automated forecast is predicting it to raise to 3 metres by midnight on Sunday night.
