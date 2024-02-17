The Met Office had forecast a belt of heavy rain crossing the country from west to east reaching York in the early evening.

Rain started as a drizzle during the afternoon and got heavier as dark fell.

Rain is likely to continue overnight in North Yorkshire and York but clear tomorrow morning.

The Met Office is forecasting showers for the rest of Sunday in various parts of the country. But it has declared the amount of rain falling in York and North Yorkshire is not expected now to cause significant disruption.

The Environment Agency is expecting the rain to raise the level of the River Ouse in York from tomorrow afternoon and its automated forecast was predicting it to raise to 3 metres by midnight on Sunday night.

That has also been downgraded.