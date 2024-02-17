Two cars had to be pulled apart by firefighters after a three car crash on the A64 east of Tadcaster yesterday evening.

One woman was taken to hospital as a precaution by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Firefighters from Acomb, Tadcaster and York attended the crash which happened shortly after 7.30pm. Two Vauxhall cars had collided with such impact that the firefighters had to winch the two vehicles apart.