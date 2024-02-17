The highway authorities have reopened one lane in each direction on the A64 between the A1 and Tadcaster.

The road was closed before Thursday midday after motorists reported an oil spill at the A1/A64 roundabout. Since then traffic has had to make lengthy diversions via Wetherby or Sherburn-in-Elmet/Towton to travel between the A1 and Tadcaster. Many bus routes were diverted.

The vehicle that caused the oil spill had left the scene before police arrived.

The lengthy closure was needed firstly to enable the highway authorities and emergency services to clean up the oil.

The road had then to be resurfaced. Work is continuing, but sufficient work has been done for the authorities to open one lane in either direction.

The A64 between the A1 and Leeds remains closed.