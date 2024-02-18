If you think York is a changing city today, then think on.

Back in 1974 there was a lot going on - as this set of archive photos prove.

From demolitions to excavations and building works, York was changing at a pace.

Firstly, the new district hospital was being built at Wigginton Road, to open three years later in 1977.

Terry's chocolate works at Clementhorpe which were demolished shortly after the photograph was taken on August 6, 1974. Picture: York Explore archive.

Also under construction was a new bridge across the York-Harrogate railway line; our photo shows this taking place with the old bridge carrying the A59 in the background.

But 1974 was also the date we said goodbye to Terry's chocolate factory at Clementhorpe. Built on the banks of the River Ouse in 1862 and extended in the 1920s, this factory was demolished shortly after this photograph was taken on 6 August 1974.

Another photo also shows demolition work taking place at the corner of Bishopthorpe Road and Scarcroft Road, while another shows a photo of Aldwark before its renewal.

Before new building takes place, excavations take place and some of our photos today show York's archaeologists hard at work.

In April 1974, the York Archaeological Trust were excavating the site of the lost church of St Helen-on-the-Walls, at Aldwark. The church was discovered in 1972 following the demolition of the former Ebor Brewery.

By the summer, they were digging at a site on the corner of Lendal and Museum Street.

1974 - York Hospital under construction

And in the autumn they found an 11th-century Saxon timber house during a dig at Bishophill car park, believed to be first Saxon house found in York area.

However, some things never change - and so we have, dating from 1974, an iconic image of York Minster from the bar walls by York Railway Station.

