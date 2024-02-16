TWO cars and a lorry were involved in a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.
Fire crews were called to the A1(M), between junctions 47 and 48, at 4.25 pm today (February 16).
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "An officer attended a thre vehicle crash involving an HGV and two cars.
"No one was trapped or injured and the incident was left in the hands of North Yorkshire Police and Highways."
