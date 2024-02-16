Emergency services were on the scene after a gas leak at a home in North Yorkshire.
Firefighters were called to Castlegate in Malton at 4.17pm today (Friday, February 16).
“Crews isolated the gas supply, ventilated and monitored gas levels in property prior to handing incident over to gas engineer,” a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
“Crews also carried out a home fire risk check.”
