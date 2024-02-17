And did you know it was very nearly York Mansion House - the home of the city's Lord Mayor?

The city's Mansion House has been in the news this past week because of current plans to reform the role and perks of the Lord Mayor.

Today's photo, from the council's archive, shows the distinctive Red House on the corner of St Leonard's Place and Duncombe Place and dates from the early 20th century.

The building itself has a fascinating history.

It was built in 1714 by Sir William Robinson who had been the Lord Mayor in 1700 and was York's member of parliament between 1697-1722.

How the Red House looks today (Image: NQ)

The land for the house was leased to him by York Corporation and in 1724 the Corporation wanted to buy the Red House to use as the Mansion House.

Negotiations broke down so the Corporation built a Mansion House in St Helen's Square. The foundation stone for the Mansion House was laid in 1725, with the building being completed seven years later in 1732.

For some years Dr Burton lived in the Red House - he is thought to be the model for Dr Slop in Laurence Sterne's Tristram Shandy.

The picture shows the laying of the lines for the electric tram, so dates from between 1909 and 1911.

The York Mansion House is the earliest purpose-built house for a Lord Mayor still in existence and predates the Mansion House in London by at least 20 years.

