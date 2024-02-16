The move follows an appeal on social media from celebrity Ricky Gervais for more stockists after he bought into the business in November.

In a post on social media platform X earlier this month, Ricky showed his commitment to his new role as co-owner as he revealed he had made a visit to Costco’s Watford warehouse himself, in order to help the team unload an order of 600 bottles.

Dutch Barn Vodka was launched in 2022.

READ MORE:

Steve Hickey, sales director at Ellers Farm Distillery, said: “We are so glad Costco heeded Ricky’s appeal and decided to help us save drinkers from bad vodka. It was a proud moment to wave our bottles off to give even more consumers a chance to rediscover a crisp, fresh and remarkably smooth spirit.”

B Corp certified, Ellers Farm Distillery says it is committed to making planet-friendly choices in every step of the creation of its liquid. Its trademark brown glass bottles were chosen because they use a higher percentage of recycled glass and are made in Yorkshire, cutting down transport emissions and paving the way for a new gold-standard in sustainable vodka production.

Dan Smith, buyer of spirits at Costco, said: “We are excited to be working in partnership with Ellers Farm Distillery. Their award-winning British vodka is beautifully smooth and mellow with a subtle apple nose. Their commitment to sustainability perfectly complements our own climate goals.”

It is available in-store across all UK Costco warehouses.