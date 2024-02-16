ELLERS Farm Distillery of Stamford Bridge is now selling its Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka in Costco.
The move follows an appeal on social media from celebrity Ricky Gervais for more stockists after he bought into the business in November.
In a post on social media platform X earlier this month, Ricky showed his commitment to his new role as co-owner as he revealed he had made a visit to Costco’s Watford warehouse himself, in order to help the team unload an order of 600 bottles.
Dutch Barn Vodka was launched in 2022.
READ MORE:
Steve Hickey, sales director at Ellers Farm Distillery, said: “We are so glad Costco heeded Ricky’s appeal and decided to help us save drinkers from bad vodka. It was a proud moment to wave our bottles off to give even more consumers a chance to rediscover a crisp, fresh and remarkably smooth spirit.”
B Corp certified, Ellers Farm Distillery says it is committed to making planet-friendly choices in every step of the creation of its liquid. Its trademark brown glass bottles were chosen because they use a higher percentage of recycled glass and are made in Yorkshire, cutting down transport emissions and paving the way for a new gold-standard in sustainable vodka production.
Dan Smith, buyer of spirits at Costco, said: “We are excited to be working in partnership with Ellers Farm Distillery. Their award-winning British vodka is beautifully smooth and mellow with a subtle apple nose. Their commitment to sustainability perfectly complements our own climate goals.”
It is available in-store across all UK Costco warehouses.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here