Since 1985 the iconic music shop was in Lendal but last year the store’s parent company Hal Leonard group announced it would close amid a drive to move business online – much to the despair of hundreds of York residents.

But now the building appears to be reopening as a restaurant.

Tom Limbert, director of Leeds-based Central Retail, revealed to The Press that Thai restaurant chain Giggling Squid has agreed to let the building.

He explained the firm, which is acting on behalf of a private landlord, understands Giggling Squid is planning to submit a planning application for the site which includes changing the shop front.

Banks Musicroom in Lendal, York, on a rainy day in December 2010 (Image: Newsquest)

“We had a number of national and regional restaurant operators interested in the premises but have agreed attractive commercial terms with Giggling Squid,” Mr Limbert said.

“It was disappointing for Banks Musicroom to close having been a long-established retailer in Lendal but the street is now home to bars and restaurants.”

Giggling Squid operates around 50 restaurants across England and Wales, including in Harrogate.

The business was founded by husband-and-wife team Pranee and Andy Laurillard in 2002.

They opened their first restaurant in Brighton with the aim of bringing the “buzz” of Thai mealtimes to the UK, a spokesperson for Giggling Squid said.

Press readers 'devastated' by Banks closure

When news broke that Banks Musicroom would close hundreds of Press readers shared their reaction on our social media pages.

“I am so sad to hear this. Online is great but it is difficult to make choices when you can only see covers - you need to see the music,” Deborah Allis wrote.

Read next:

“Devastated, bought lots of books/sheet music from here over the years. Highlight of my trips to York for me. So so sad, absolutely gutted,” Kate Charnock said.

“So sad. I remember when they were on the corner of Stonegate and buying A Hard Days Night there!! My first 45!!” Jane Dunn added.

Banks thought to be UK's oldest music shop

According to York Explore Library and Archive, Banks Musicroom was thought to be the UK's oldest music shop - first opened by Thomas Haxby on June 15, 1756, in Blake Street.

The business changed hands after being sold to hairdresser and cellist Samuel Knapton and moved to an alternative premises in Blake Street, opposite York's Assembly Rooms.

Banks & Son music shop, possibly in the 1920s, when it was on the corner of Blake Street and Stonegate (Image: Supplied)

It later passed to Mr Knapton’s son Philip and in 1803 moved to Coney Street.

In 1829 the business was transferred to William Hardman.

Following Mr Hardman's death in 1855, Henry Banks took over the business and moved it to 2 Stonegate, before moving it again in 1904 to 58 Stonegate.

In 1985 the business relocated to 18 Lendal.