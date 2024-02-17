POLICE have been out in force at a landmark attraction in York.

Project Servator officers have been talking to members of the public at the National Railway Museum, the project launched in North Yorkshire five years ago.

In a post on Facebook, police said: "It's nothing to worry about, they pop up unpredictably in and around the museum.

"When you see them, go and have chat to find out more."

York Press: Police have been talking to the public in the National Railway MuseumPolice have been talking to the public in the National Railway Museum (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Project Servator deployments can happen anywhere, at any time. Police can use a variety of resources, ranging from drones to police dogs.

The police added: "We are grateful to work closely with the museum security to help keep you safe and enjoying the museum.

"Full steam ahead to our next deployment, but where to next?"