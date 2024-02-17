Project Servator officers have been talking to members of the public at the National Railway Museum, the project launched in North Yorkshire five years ago.

In a post on Facebook, police said: "It's nothing to worry about, they pop up unpredictably in and around the museum.

"When you see them, go and have chat to find out more."

Police have been talking to the public in the National Railway Museum (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Project Servator deployments can happen anywhere, at any time. Police can use a variety of resources, ranging from drones to police dogs.

The police added: "We are grateful to work closely with the museum security to help keep you safe and enjoying the museum.

"Full steam ahead to our next deployment, but where to next?"