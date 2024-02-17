POLICE have been out in force at a landmark attraction in York.
Project Servator officers have been talking to members of the public at the National Railway Museum, the project launched in North Yorkshire five years ago.
In a post on Facebook, police said: "It's nothing to worry about, they pop up unpredictably in and around the museum.
"When you see them, go and have chat to find out more."
Project Servator deployments can happen anywhere, at any time. Police can use a variety of resources, ranging from drones to police dogs.
The police added: "We are grateful to work closely with the museum security to help keep you safe and enjoying the museum.
"Full steam ahead to our next deployment, but where to next?"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article