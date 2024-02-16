North Yorkshire Police say the interchange at junction 44 of the A1 and A64 remains closed this afternoon (February 16) following an oil spill which happened before midday yesterday.

As The Press reported at the time, at 11.10am on Thursday police received a report of an oil spill and officers arrived and found a large quantity of of oil on the road but the vehicle which caused it had left the scene.

The A64 at Bramham in North Yorkshire has been closed after an oil spillage (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A police spokesman said: "Before officers were able to close the road three vehicles were involved in separate crashes which are believed to have been caused by the slippery surface.

"Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers are appealing for anyone that witnessed the spillage or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email jack.dodsworth@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jack Dodsworth."

Please quote reference number 12240028519 when passing information.

The road remains closed and the closure is expected to remain in place until 10am tomorrow morning (Saturday February 17).