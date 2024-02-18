Local bands Skylights are coming to York Barbican on Saturday, November 2, for a one-off show.

Guitarist, Turnbull Smith said: "We're absolutely over the moon to be headlining the biggest venue in our home city of York, the Barbican.

"It's always been a dream of ours to play here. So to headline will be the perfect way to finish what's going to be a great year.

"Thanks to everyone for the support. It means the world and we'll see you all there."

Tickets are on sale this Friday, February 23, at 10am from ticketmaster.co.uk.