A YORK band has announced that its biggest ever show on home soil is coming soon.
Local bands Skylights are coming to York Barbican on Saturday, November 2, for a one-off show.
Guitarist, Turnbull Smith said: "We're absolutely over the moon to be headlining the biggest venue in our home city of York, the Barbican.
"It's always been a dream of ours to play here. So to headline will be the perfect way to finish what's going to be a great year.
"Thanks to everyone for the support. It means the world and we'll see you all there."
Tickets are on sale this Friday, February 23, at 10am from ticketmaster.co.uk.
