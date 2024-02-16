Christian Krishna Martoglio, 25, raped the woman as she slept after a social occasion involving several people and she woke to find him violating her, York Crown Court heard.

He had already twice raped and sexually and physically abused the 15-year-old in a separate series of crimes the previous year.

All the offences happened in North Yorkshire, whose police force launched two separate investigations into his crimes to bring him to justice.

Martoglio, formerly of North Yorkshire, and later of Keppel Terrace, Plymouth, pleaded guilty to raping the woman when he appeared before Teesside Crown Court.

In a separate case, he pleaded guilty at York Crown Court to two charges of rape, five of sexual assault and one of actual bodily harm, all committed against the girl.

He was sentenced at York Crown Court by the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, who jailed him for nine years and nine months. He will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

North Yorkshire Police said after the hearing that the girl has flashbacks about the offences and was so traumatised by them she needed counselling.

Detective Constable Abigail Garford, from the police’s safeguarding investigation team at Harrogate, said about her: “I have immense respect for the victim and for her bravery throughout the investigation.

“Her strength and resilience have resulted in Martoglio being convicted of the horrendous crimes he committed against her.

“She will also help prevent others becoming victims to him in the future.”

Detective Constable Mark Nursey, of Hambleton and Richmond CID, who led the investigation into the rape of the woman, said: “This was a traumatic experience for the victim who was very brave and strong throughout the investigation.

“The suspect was interviewed twice and denied the offence on both occasions, but the forensic evidence left him with no option but to plead guilty.

“This has at least spared the victim the trauma of re-living her ordeal by having to give evidence in court.

“I hope she can now put this very difficult time in her life behind her, knowing that Martoglio is now behind bars.”