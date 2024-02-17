Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa in Skipton has been featured in “The best dog-friendly hotels in the UK for 2024” by Good Housekeeping.

It offers “unique dining options”, “world-class spa facilities” and an abundance of outdoor activities.

The publisher explained: “It's a well-known fact that we Brits love our pets and like to involve them in everything - including our holidays. Thankfully, there's a whole host of dog-friendly hotels in the UK that cater for pampered pooches.

“For a small extra charge, you can take your four-legged friend on a country escape or coastal retreat, and they'll be provided with plenty of treats, from dog beds and bowls to personalised gift bags and special pet menus.”

Why is Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa one of UK’s best dog-friendly stays?





Good Housekeeping commented: “With 1,400 acres to explore, not to mention the countless beautiful walking trails on the doorstep, there's no better place to escape with man’s best friend.

“In addition to unique dining options, the pet-friendly property offers world-class spa facilities and treatments and a host of exciting, adventurous outdoor activities, such as fishing, e-biking, clay pigeon shooting and off-road driving experiences serving up a host of experiences to suit any member of the family.

Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa offers 'unique dining options' (Image: Tripadvisor)

“No member need be left behind as The Coniston offers several dog-friendly hotel rooms as well as self-catering holiday cottages with private gardens to enjoy. Dogs can stay for £20 per night.

Recommended reading:

On Tripadvisor, one recent visitor posted this review about Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa, saying: “We have stayed at the Coniston a number of times and have always had a fantastic stay.

“The rooms are lovely and the food is great. The staff are always very helpful and we would always recommend adding the spa to your stay which is also fantastic.

“They are also dog friendly and very accommodating.”

Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa is located at Coniston Cold, Skipton, BD23 4EA.