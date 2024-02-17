The county has been described as being home to “some of the wildest and most wonderful scenery in the UK”, while North York Moors National Park is a “paradise for hikers”.

Some coastal spots including Whitby and Scarborough have also been highlighted as other “lovely places to live” if you can’t resist “sandy beaches and gorgeous gardens,” according to over 50s lifestyle publication Rest Less.

Not to mention the impressive history within Whitby’s “Gothic abbey” and “Georgian old town”.

Why is North Yorkshire one of the most beautiful places to live?





Rest Less commented: “While all of Yorkshire is undeniably beautiful – and the rolling Yorkshire Dales are arguably most famous – North Yorkshire is home to some of the wildest and most wonderful scenery in the UK. And if you’re looking to move here, you’ll get to choose from an astonishingly diverse range of locations and landscapes.

“The windswept, heather-clad moorland of the North York Moors National Park is a paradise for hikers, and these trails take you through some of the most jaw-dropping scenes in England.

“The vertical inland cliff of Sutton Bank was formed in the Ice Age. From the top, you can admire a view that’s been called ‘the finest in England’, and gaze out over the Vale of Mowbray, Hood Hill, and Gormire Lake. But North Yorkshire has much more to offer than its moors and valleys; its coastline is just as beautiful.”

The publisher also praised the “atmospheric” coastal town of Whitby, famous for its “magnificent seventh-century Gothic abbey, Georgian old town, and soaring cliffs.”

“The historic seaside resort of Scarborough is another lovely place to live, particularly if you love ancient castles, sandy beaches, and gorgeous gardens.”

When it comes to looking for places to live in the North Yorkshire countryside, Rest Less said it is “home to countless villages and towns.”

“So if you prefer being near forests, moors, and valleys rather than the sea, you’ll have plenty of options.

“From the pretty village of Goathland to the market town of Helmsley, and lovely Thornton-le-Dale to historic Rievaulx (with its ruined Cistercian abbey), there are countless pretty places to relocate to.

"Choosing one may be difficult, but you can rest assured that all are surrounded by charming countryside.”