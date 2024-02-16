The Met Office warning has been put in place from 3pm on Saturday, February 17 and will last for more than 24 hours until 6pm on Sunday, February 18.

The forecasters said spells of rain, some heavy, will “push east across most areas through Saturday and Sunday” and “some disruption is likely.”

What to expect across North Yorkshire during heavy rain weather warning

The Met Office said those who live in the areas affected by the yellow weather warning for heavy rain could expect:

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

Speaking about this weekend’s weather predictions, the Met Office added: “An area of persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to move from west to east across the warning area during Saturday and Sunday, falling on already saturated ground.

“Rain will clear western areas early Sunday, whilst rate of clearance from east and southeast England is open to some uncertainty, but all areas should become dry by evening."

North Yorkshire areas included in yellow weather warning for heavy rain

According to the Met Office map which shows the yellow weather warning for heavy rain across England, just some of the areas in North Yorkshire include:

Malton

Thirsk

Ripon

Filey

Bridlington

Helmsley

Pickering

Selby

Harrogate

Whitby

The Environment Agency has warned “local flooding from surface water is probable on Saturday and Sunday across much of England.”

It added: “Local flooding from rivers is also possible across parts of the Midlands and South West England today (February 16), and more widely across much of England on Saturday and Sunday.

Recommended reading:

“Local flooding from rivers is possible but not expected across parts of the Midlands and the South of England on Monday (February 19) and Tuesday (February 20), following heavy rainfall over the weekend.

“Land, roads and some properties will flood and there will be travel disruption.”

You can keep up to date with the weather, flood alerts and warnings in North Yorkshire on the Met Office and Environment Agency websites.