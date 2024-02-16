North Yorkshire Police are investigating a commercial burglary in Gillygate in York at Sore Thumb Retro Games at 5.45am this morning (February 16).

Business owner Lee Cunningham said: "Well, it’s finally happened folks. We’re shut for the day due to the shop becoming a crime scene.

"It's not great as it's half term which is busy and they've caused a lot of damage. They've taken the till, a couple of consoles and my laptop has been damaged.

"I'm going to have lost a days trading, but hopefully we should be open as normal tomorrow, and you are after anything, please give us an order through the website: www.sorethumbretrogames.com

"I'm impressed by the police response and how seriously they're taking it.

"Anyone who lives on Gillygate and heard the alarm going off and saw anyone hanging around at the time please get in touch with the police."

A police spokesman said: "Entry was gained to the premises by smashing a window at the front of the shop.

"Officers arrived at the scene within 15 minutes of the report, but the suspects had fled. It’s believed they may have been disturbed during the incident.

The fire service also attended as a precaution as smoke was seen inside the premises.

"An investigation is underway, and a cordon currently remains in place at the store to allow forensic examination work to take place."

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting reference number 12240028701.