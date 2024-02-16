Police are seeking the public’s help to find the family members of a North Yorkshire man who has died.
Stuart Meldram, 73, died at his home in Harrogate on Wednesday, February 14.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
“Officers from North Yorkshire Police are looking to identify any next of kin for Mr Meldram.”
If you can help, email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk and mark for the attention of Sandra Prince.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article