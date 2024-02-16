Police are seeking the public’s help to find the family members of a North Yorkshire man who has died.

Stuart Meldram, 73, died at his home in Harrogate on Wednesday, February 14.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

“Officers from North Yorkshire Police are looking to identify any next of kin for Mr Meldram.”

If you can help, email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk and mark for the attention of Sandra Prince.