North Yorkshire Police say Selby neighbourhood policing team has launched an operation, which is supported by the roads policing group, operational support unit, and the firearms support unit.

Police say there have been 13 incidents involving the theft of jewellery from villages on the outskirts of Selby.

Burglaries have taken place in Brayton, Barlby, Thorpe Willoughby, Hambleton, Eggborough and Kirk Smeaton. The force says the incidents have been ongoing from December 9, with the most recent happening on Monday, February 12 - in each case, it appears someone hasbroken into and searched the properties specifically for jewellery.

Inspector Martin Wedgwood said: "This series of burglaries are very concerning and we are doing all we can to detect and deter the offenders who are operating under the cover of darkness and most often at weekends.

"We believe they are travelling into our area from South Yorkshire, therefore we are working closely with our policing counterparts from across the border to track their movements using all available technology.

"We are also carrying out targeted high and low visibility patrols and examining forensic opportunities from the crime scenes to help catch the suspects before they cause further upset and anger in our communities.

"In the meantime, I urge residents to keep property and vehicles secure, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity without delay."