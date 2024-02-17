Walmgate Wednesdays will start this Wednesday (February 21) with a host of different businesses providing discounts on their products and services in a bid to raise the profile of the historic street which many feel gets forgotten about.

The days, which will run every Wednesday, are the brainchild of Adam and Rachel Chambers who run Little Blondie Bakehouse at 66, Walmgate.

The couple who opened their doors back in May 2022 say the idea initially came about in July last year and was born out of a frustration that the street doesn't feel the benefit of tourism in the way that much of the rest of the city centre does.

"At the end of the day Walmgate is an up and coming street, it's not quite where it needs to be, but it's getting there," said Adam.

"We have so many good restaurants, pubs, salons, shops and cafes open along here, but the bulk of tourists who come into York don't find their way to Walmgate.

"We know at the shop that 80 per cent of our customer base is returning customers made up primarily of office workers, locals and students, but the tourists just aren't coming down Walmgate."

Sitting within the city walls, Walmgate, runs from Walmgate Bar to Fossgate and features a host of independent businesses of all kinds.

Adam said that traders have long campaigned to get the Christmas and Winter lights extended into the street, which has happened to some extent, but he says traders would like to see them running all the way down Walmgate.

The businesses taking part in the promotion are: Biga Pus, Bish Bash Pot, Tabanco by Ambiente, The Watergate Inn, Botanic York, Khao San Road, Chopping Block, Canvas Salon, Masala Craft, Paradiso Dolce Salato, Brew York, Yuzu Street Food, Yemen Heaven, Lounge 46, Burgsy's York and Little Blondie Bakehouse.

Each business will be advertising their Walmgate Wednesday offers on their social media channels.

"Anybody on the street is welcome to join us. The idea behind it isn't necessarily to make money, it's to increase exposure so that everyone can help each other," said Adam.

Businesses wanting to take part or to find out more can email Adam at littleblondiebakehouse@hotmail.com

