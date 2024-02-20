Edwardian Bedding, a furniture and bedding company from South Yorkshire, has opened its sixth store. The firm was established in 1978 and currently has stores in Mexborough, Malton, Hornsea, Leyburn and Shrewsbury.

The newest shop is in 18-19 Colliergate, the site that was formerly the opportunity centre; previously also known as the national careers service for local employment and training opportunities.

Edwardian Bedding operations manager, Adrian Swingler, said: "We've been setting up and getting ready, but now we're here.

"It's a bit daunting really.

"I'm from near Beverley so we're quite far but it's manageable.

"We do sell a lot of stuff in York so we thought it would be a good place to move into."

Edwardian Bedding, at 18-19 Colliergate (Image: Harry Booth)

Edwardian Bedding manufactures all its own products in its Mexborough factory, often creating bespoke furniture and mattresses.

Adrian said: "We're trying to bring furniture into the centre of York, no one's really doing it anymore.

"We want to offer something in the centre that can only be found in the retail parks now.

"People deserve to get things in the city centre, rather than having to go out to Clifton Moor and Monks Cross."

He added: "We're all about quality, we can make anything to the specifications that the customers want, we use proper solid oak for our beds."

The old board room, upstairs in 18-19 Colliergate (Image: Harry Booth)

The site in Colliergate was built as a house in 1748 for attorney Ralph Yoward - who was a receiver of The Archbishop's rents. The ground floor was converted to a shop in 1830.

The three-storey town house no longer has the original entrance hall, but still has a basement, servants' quarters, and a servants' staircase. The original fireplaces also remain in tact and are protected by the building's listing.

Adrian told The Press that he intends to make use of all the rooms for the furniture and bedding, including a Victorian style board room upstairs, at the front of the building.

The store is open from 9am until 5pm on weekdays, shutting at 4pm on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.