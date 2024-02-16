Bedale-based HECK! launched its first recipe book last month and Lizzie was asked to get involved with stunning graphics to bring the book to life.

Lizzie from Harrogate first started working with HECK! back in 2022, when she was commissioned to design a mural inspired by the popular sausage company.

A Day In The Life Of HECK! depicts the family, colleagues, and even dogs, at the heart of the business, set against the backdrop of Yorkshire’s rolling hills.

Her quirky designs have since been featured in HECK!’s national advertising campaigns and at major food shows across the country, and now they’re taking centre stage in new recipe book that went on sale earlier this month.

HECK! Recipes You Can Swear By is published by Ebury Press at £18.99 and is packed with 75 new recipes, all featuring the family food company’s popular meat, chicken and meat-free sausages, burgers and mince.

With chapters on breakfast & brunch, quick & easy meals, family favourites, fake-aways, BBQ, showstoppers, party food and snacks, the new book promises the answer to the daily dinner dilemma and everything else in between.

Started by the Keeble family in 2013, their growing online recipe collection offers a go-to for anyone looking for clever, easy to follow and delicious recipes.

The book features 30 of their most searched recipes, as well as 30 brand new ones written especially for HECK! by experienced chefs Sophie Godwin and Adam Bush who have delivered twists to traditional classics and modern favourites.

Lizzie said: “I had great fun with the original mural and hope it represents the personality of the family,”

“I wanted to create their journey from the farm, where it all began, to the factory, depicting the HECK! entourage along the way, and it was really exciting to design more illustrations for the new book.”

HECK! Is a family run business that is celebrating it’s tenth anniversary. Stocked in every supermarket, countrywide, they make sausages & burgers in small batches on their farm in Yorkshire. Their entire range is gluten free, and they offer pork, beef, lower fat chicken and meat-free options.