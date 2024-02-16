Around 60 motorcycles are expected on the run on Sunday, March 24, from 9.30am.

The ride will raise money for the children’s ward at York Hospital through the York and Scarborough Hospital Charity.

It will also collect Easter egg donations for the hospital.

Last year the event raised £820 for the charity and donated 250 Easter eggs to the hospital.

Riders will follow a 40-mile route starting from Strawberry Fields Café in Crockey Hill to Monkey Pot Café in Selby and back to York.

The event has been organised by York and North Yorkshire MAG (motorcycle action group).

Richard Suddaby from the club said: “People can expect a lot of bikes and everyone wearing fancy dress – fancy dress is encouraged.”

Donations can be dropped off at Triumph A1 Moto Services in Lawrence Street.

Learners are welcome on the run.