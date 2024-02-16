York Pride has announced its headline act for the event on Saturday June 1 at the Knavesmire.

It is the renowned drag performers, the north-east based ‘Angels of the North,’ who will be giving a most heavenly show on the main stage amid other performers.

Fresh from the runway of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 5 Drag Superstars Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas are set to sprinkle plenty of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent with a heavenly brand new live show fresh from the runway.

READ MORE:

The 3 finalists including winner Ginger Johnson from Country Durham, Michael Marouli from Newcastle Upon Tyne and Tomara Thomas from Hartlepool are currently rehearsing for the upcoming tour Angels of the North opening in Liverpool in April however have confirmed attendance at York Pride 2024 with an exclusive York Pride show.

Each year York Pride celebrates the cities LGBT+ community with a parade and festival which welcomes over 10,000 people. This annual event is the largest one day free festival within the York events calendar delivered by a committee of 20 volunteers.

Nominated for Event of the Year at the Visit York Tourism awards next month, York Pride each year looks to get bigger and better and the arrival of 3 northern Ru Paul’s UK season 5 Drag Queens means 2024 is no exception.

York Pride Chair Greg Stephenson said: “We are beyond excited to have not 1, but 3 northern queens on the main stage at Pride this year.

“Last year Clare Richards from Steps was a huge hit with attendees at York Pride so we knew we had to go big for 2024! York Pride has become a staple in many peoples calendar and every year the committee work hard to ensure that it is a day to celebrate diversity and enjoyed by everyone attending the festival.”

York Pride will be held on Saturday 1st June 2024 at York Racecourse. The popular pride parade to the Knavesmire will also be returning for 2024 leaving York Minster at noon.

Official website – York Pride - York Pride – North Yorkshire's Largest LGBT+ Event!