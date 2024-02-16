A MAJOR road near York has reopened after an earlier crash blocked the road both ways.

The A59 at Hessay just outside York has been blocked both ways with queueing traffic due to a crash from Shirbutt Lane to Black Dyke Lane, Upper Poppleton.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area if at all possible and find alternative routes.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

The road has npw been cleared and traffic is easing.